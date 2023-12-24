Jaguars blown out by Buccaneers, capping bad day for AFC South's 1st place teams

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans had winnable games on Sunday. Both lost.

That should have been exciting, energizing news to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who played in the late game on Sunday. The Colts, Texans and Jaguars all came into Week 16 tied for first place in the AFC South at 8-6. The Jaguars had the opportunity to open up a one-game lead in the division with two to go.

Nobody wants to win the AFC South this season. The Jaguars looked at that fantastic opportunity and fell on their face. The Jaguars were behind 20-0 at halftime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and lost 30-12. The Jaguars, Texans and Colts are all 8-7.

The Buccaneers have been playing very well. But if the Jaguars want to be taken seriously as more than the best team — and not by much — in a terrible division, they need to win games like Sunday. They definitely shouldn't be blown out by halftime.

Jaguars get blown out

The Jaguars looked like they had little interest in playing on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence was sloppy, with a pair of interceptions. The defense, which was pretty good the first half of the season, has been in a big slump for the seven games since Jacksonville's bye. On Sunday Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans shredded them. Evans had two first-half touchdowns. Tampa Bay led 20-0 at halftime.

Just to make sure the second half wouldn't be any different, Lawrence was sacked and lost a fumble to start the second half. It was 27-0 Buccaneers a few plays later.

The Buccaneers look like the best team in the NFC South. They had a similar situation to the Jaguars. They were tied for first place with the New Orleans Saints, then watched the Saints lose on Thursday night. Unlike the Jaguars, the Buccaneers took advantage of their situation. They have a full game lead in the division with two games to go, though a game against the Saints in Week 17 is a big one in the division race and the Falcons aren't dead yet either.

In the AFC South, it's hard to tell who has any signs of life this late in the season.

AFC South has a rough day

The Jaguars have been a disappointment. They were a big favorite to win the division and looked to be cruising to a division title earlier this season. Then came a four-game losing streak.

That losing streak started when Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain, and that's not a coincidence. Lawrence's play has fallen off since the injury. He struggled again. He was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury. Lawrence's rough day was especially hard to ignore with Mayfield, another former first overall pick, continuing his hot streak on the other side. Mayfield had 272 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Jaguars finish with games against the Panthers and Titans. The Colts host the Raiders next week and the Texans are at home against the Titans. Indianapolis and Houston play in Week 18. The Jaguars will win the tiebreaker against either team if they win out due to their division record.

At this point, nobody in the AFC South can be counted on for any win.