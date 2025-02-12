Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL offseason primer: New regime has renovation project ahead

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: The Jacksonville Jaguars and Owner Shad Khan (L) Introduce Liam Coen (R) as their New Head Coach at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

2024 season: 4-13, third in AFC South, missed playoffs

Overview: The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step backward after consecutive 9-8 seasons under head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson was fired after a 4-13 season and team owner Shad Khan went about the most curious coaching search, poaching Liam Coen from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he agreed to return to Todd Bowles' staff as offensive coordinator.

Coen made the Jaguars' hiring more complicated (and awkward) than it probably needed to be, but the situation changed for him when Khan — who caused a stir by showing off his superyacht during Super Bowl week — fired general manager Trent Baalke. Hall of Famer Tony Boselli was named executive vice president of football operations, but a new GM has yet to be hired.

The Jaguars have the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which should provide immediate help for a defense that finished 31st in the NFL last season, allowing 390 yards per game.

However, Jacksonville has plenty of other offseason questions to address, namely getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back on the stardom path.

Key free agents

RG Brandon ScherffQB Mac JonesS Andre CiscoTE Luke FarrellOG Blake Hance

Who's in/out: With interior offensive line a need, re-signing Scherff should be a priority. Hance also provides depth on the line. Bringing back Cisco at safety, with the Jaguars thin in the secondary, is another move the team should pursue. Re-signing Jones is a big question. He might find a job elsewhere. But Coen could help him as he did with Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith.

Key free-agent needs

Wide receiverCornerbackSafety

Why the holes? The Jaguars found a gem in receiver Brian Thomas at last year's draft, but didn't get much production from anyone else at the position. Christian Kirk played only eight games after breaking his collarbone. Jacksonville's pass defense was the worst in the NFL, so reinforcements in the secondary — especially at corner — would provide major help. Bolstering the pass rush is important too, but that might be addressed in the draft.

Do they have the money?

The Jaguars should have some money to fill holes on the roster. The team is projected to be approximately $31 million under the salary cap, according to Spotrac. That ranked 17th in the NFL.

Notable potential cuts

WR Christian KirkWR Josh ReynoldsTE Evan Engram

Why they might be gone: Jacksonville would create $10.43 million in cap space by releasing Kirk, which seemingly makes that decision a no-brainer. With Brenton Strange moving up the depth chart at tight end, Engram is expendable, and would net $5.98 million in cap savings. Though the Jaguars need receivers, releasing Reynolds would open up another $4.26 million.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 52nd round: No. 363rd round: No. 703rd round (from Vikings): No. 884th round4th round (from Vikings)5th round6th round6th round (from Seahawks)7th round

Good draft fit

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Why him? As mentioned above, cornerback is a huge need for a woeful pass defense. Johnson figures to be the top CB available, presuming Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is already off the board by the No. 5 selection. However, the Jaguars could also address needs at defensive line and receiver here. Trading down is also a strong possibility, especially if it helps acquire a veteran talent to fill a need.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Liam Coen’s hiring already moves the needle

Coen and the Jaguars' brass will need to focus on replenishing the offensive line with young talent in a similar fashion to the Buccaneers the last two seasons to get any kind of similar results in Jacksonville. However, Coen still pushed all the right buttons from a design and play-calling perspective last season. We should all be excited to see what he can do with Brian Thomas Jr. Coen specifically called out his ability to work from multiple alignments regarding his role in the new offense. —Matt Harmon