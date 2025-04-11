Ja Morant criticized by Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley for new grenade celebration, but says he'll keep doing it

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is committed to his new grenade celebration. Morant continued to use the gesture Thursday, which received criticism from the "NBA on TNT" crew.

Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith took Morant to task for the celebration — in which Morant mimed tossing a grenade into the crowd after hitting a three. Smith was the most critical, saying Morant should "leave the celebrations where people might die alone." Barkley called the celebration "immature."

Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley react to Ja Morant's hand grenade celebration.



"He has a history that maybe he should leave the celebrations where people might die alone."



"I know one person's happy right now. Taylor Jenkins ain't got to deal with this crap." pic.twitter.com/5XBlU1YNtl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2025

Morant did get support from Shaquille O'Neal, who told the Grizzlies star to "pull that pin." O'Neal when whistled and mimicked the sound of an explosion to simulate a grenade.

Morant debuted the grenade celebration Tuesday, just days after he was fined $75,000 by the NBA for repeatedly using a finger-gun gesture during games. Morant has a history with firearms. He was suspended by the NBA twice in 2023 after flashing a gun in two separate videos on social media.

That history may have played a role in Morant's fine. In the league's statement announcing the punishment, it said Morant's finger-run taunt "could be interpreted in a negative light."

The grenade celebration could also fit into that category, but that's not going to stop Morant. Prior to Thursday's game, Morant said he was going to keep doing it, per the Associated Press.

"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," Morant said after Thursday's shootaround.

Despite Morant's attempts to provoke the NBA, it's unclear whether the league will take action against him for the new celebration. Even if it does, it sounds like Morant is prepared to keep pushing the envelope until he's left alone or the league starts threatening harsher punishments.