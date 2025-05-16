Inside the Hudson River Derby: Can NYCFC overcome recent struggles vs. in-form Red Bulls? | The Cooligans

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Julián Fernández #11 of NYC FC celebrates a goal with teammates Andrés Perea #8, Jonathan Shore #32 and Alonso Martínez #16 of NYC FC during a game between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC at Citi Field on May 4, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by James Patrick Cooper/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

With rivalry week heating up in MLS, few clashes rival the intensity and drama of the Hudson River Derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls. On the latest episode of "The Cooligans," hosts Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros were joined by MLS reporter and analyst Michele Giannone to preview Saturday's electric matchup and dive deep into both squads' fortunes.

Giannone, known for his sharp tactical analysis on MLS Season Pass (en Español), didn’t mince words about NYCFC’s current struggles, especially following Keaton Parks' recent injury.

“The midfield is such a mess now the Keaton park injury, I think it’s like completely drastic,” he explained. “You’re basically now depending on what, an 18-year-old with Jonathan Shore, who I love, but you cannot put all the weight of the midfield [on him].”

The absence of veteran leadership has certainly left NYCFC vulnerable — a team, Giannone notes, once built on the midfield stability offered by players like James Sands. But there is some hope, particularly if NYCFC can recruit big names in the summer window.

“I believe New York City has to be, or try to be, all in towards Kevin De Bruyne,” Giannone mused, referencing the tight connections NYCFC’s City Football Group has with Manchester City.

“If you want to win now, you gotta bring someone to really replace James Sands and to really help Keaton Parks do that because there’s like a hole there.”

On the other side, the New York Red Bulls have found new life through inspired signings and a productive academy pipeline.

“Their midfield is all academies, basically,” Giannone pointed out, highlighting the impactful youth players progressing into the first team. Yet, the team’s fortunes rest on their stars. “ ... When [Emil] Forsberg is engaged now, when [Eric Maxim] Choupo-Moting is engaged, you’ll see the quality and you see the results,” he stated. The wildcard? Whether key attacker Lewis Morgan can return to add crucial speed and finishing.

Rivalry or not, the Hudson River Derby is always a spectacle — one that Giannone and the Cooligans agree may be decided by which team can overcome missing pieces and seize the moment. These are the matches that could decide a team's season.

So don’t miss the next clash — because in the Hudson River Derby, anything can happen.

