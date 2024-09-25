Hurricane Helene: MLB postpones Mets-Braves games on Wednesday and Thursday, will play doubleheader Monday

MLB: SEP 24 Mets at Braves ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) leads off first base as Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) watches the pitch during the Tuesday evening MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets on September 24, 2024 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB is officially postponing two pivotal games between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, one day before Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall.

The league announced Wednesday it would postpone the two games and instead play a doubleheader on Monday, the day after the scheduled end of the regular season and one day before the wild-card round is supposed to begin.

The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET in Atlanta, with the second game starting 40 minutes after the last out of the first game. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the games will only be played if they still have playoff implications.

This article will be updated with more information.