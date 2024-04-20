Howie Schwab, star of ESPN's 'Stump the Schwab,' dies at 63

ESPY Golf Pairings Party LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Howie Schwab speaks at the ESPY Golf Pairings Party at Saddle Ranch on July 9, 2007 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (John Shearer/WireImage)

Howie Schwab, a longtime ESPN producer and star of the ESPN sports trivia show "Stump the Schwab," died on Saturday at the age of 63.

Schwab's family confirmed his death to ESPN after college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale posted the news on X.

So sad to learn of the passing of my loyal dedicated buddy ⁦@howieschwab⁩ - he was recently at my home . Had various health issues but was feeling good when he visited .May he please RIP pic.twitter.com/mbkiZ9h5cg — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 20, 2024

After graduating from St. John's University in 1982, Schwab was editor-in-chief of College & Pro Football News Weekly before joining ESPN in 1987. He worked as a producer for ESPN.com and for various programs on the network.

Schwab is best known for his work on "Stump the Schwab," which ran from 2004 to 2006 and was hosted by the late Stuart Scott. On the show, Schwab would be the final challenge for contestants, who would try to best him in sports trivia for prizes.

RIP @howieschwab



Stump the Schwab was every sports nerds favorite show growing up pic.twitter.com/ItdDCWhk2W — PropSwap (@PropSwap) April 20, 2024

So sad to hear of Howie Schwab’s passing this morning. I talked to him twice this past week & knew he was struggling physically. As kind a soul as you will ever meet. And, a ESPN Hall of Famer. RIP “Stump The Schwab” pic.twitter.com/Fyl2nOLDm0 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) April 20, 2024

RIP to a legend @howieschwab. We can all agree Stump the Schwab was an all-time show. When he jumped into bracket forecasts for Fox and I was in the early days of hosting Shootaround trying to find guests, Howie always said yes and was giving of his time. A great and kind person. pic.twitter.com/Xco6TQf3ZE — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 20, 2024

After Schwab left ESPN in 2013 following cost-cutting across the company, Schwab worked for Fox Sports and on "Sports Jeopardy!"