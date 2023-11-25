How to watch today's Ohio State vs. Michigan NCAA college football game

NCAA college football's regular season is almost over, but first, it's time for Rivalry Week. Week 13 will see over 60 games played, including the must-watch matchup of No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan. Are you ready to watch the Buckeyes take on the Wolverines? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 13 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?
The Ohio State Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on?
Saturday's Ohio State vs. Michigan game will air on Fox, which you may get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
College football games this week:
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 23
Tuskegee at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24
TCU at No. 13 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | CBS
Miami (Fla.) at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC
Memphis at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Toledo at Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Ohio at Akron | 12 p.m.
UTSA at No. 23 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Utah State at New Mexico | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 9 Missouri at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | CBS
Air Force at Boise State | 4 p.m. | FS1
Texas Tech at No. 7 Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 11 Penn State at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 16 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 25
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Indiana at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
UConn at UMass | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Navy at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Houston at UCF | 12 p.m. | FS1
Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville | 12 p.m. | ABC
Troy at Southern Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Northern Illinois at Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Pitt at Duke | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Florida Atlantic at Rice | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at North Dakota (FCS First Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Wake Forest at Syracuse | 2 p.m. | CW Network
Tulsa at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at North Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia State at Old Dominion | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern vs. Grambling (in New Orleans) | 2 p.m. | NBC
North Carolina Central at Richmond (FCS First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Delaware (FCS First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Florida International | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Louisiana | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado at Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Gardner-Webb at Mercer (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Southern Illinois (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Austin Peay (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
BYU at No. 20 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 15 Arizona at Arizona State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Vanderbilt at No. 21 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Northwestern at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Wisconsin at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Maryland at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 25 Liberty at UTEP | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
James Madison at Coastal Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Arkansas State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at North Dakota State (FCS First Round) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Washington State at No. 4 Washington | 4 p.m. | FOX
Jacksonville State at New Mexico State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Youngstown State (FCS First Round) | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Florida State at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
West Virginia at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FS1
No. 18 Notre Dame at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Kansas at Cincinnati | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 24 Clemson at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Charlotte at South Florida | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
North Carolina at No. 22 NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FOX
Wyoming at Nevada | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Cal at UCLA | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Fresno State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Colorado State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.