How to watch Super Bowl LVIII: Date, time, channel, location and everything you need to know

We're on to Week 11 in the 2023-24 NFL season, so grab your jerseys and start the shopping list for your favorite Game Day snacks — because there are less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII. The Lombardi Trophy seems to be on every team's mind, but right now only two teams are tied with the best odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl: The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. This year's Super Bowl game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, and the first Sin City Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Usher. Are you ready for Super Bowl LVIII? Here's how to watch the NFL Championship Game.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Mobile: NFL+

What channel is the 2024 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS this year, and stream live on Paramount+. But there will be another, unique way to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl: In a slime-centric alternative telecast on Nickelodeon. This upcoming Super Bowl will feature a kids and family-friendly Nickelodeon broadcast of the game, with fun, slimy graphics and appearances by some familiar Nickelodeon stars from under the sea. It's currently unclear where the Nickelodeon broadcast will be streaming, so if you want to tune in, you may want to make sure you have access to Nickelodeon on TV.

Where to stream the Super Bowl this year

Can I watch the Super Bowl for free?

If you don't want to add another subscription to your list just to watch the Super Bowl this year, you might want to try getting an old-school TV antenna. Just like vintage rabbit ears, a modern-day TV antenna should be able to pick up your local channels like CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on where you live).

What channel is CBS on near me?

Not sure how to find CBS in your area? Check out this guide to CBS's local affiliate channels.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon is included in many live TV streaming packages, including Fubo, Hulu's live TV tier, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. If you don't already subscribe to one of those, here's how we recommend you get Nickelodeon:

How can I watch the Super Bowl on my phone or mobile device?

There are a few options for mobile viewing from your iPhone and iPad or Android devices. You can stream the Super Bowl from your phone with an NFL+ account (for $7 per month). Or if you have an existing cable TV subscription, download the CBS Sports mobile app, and you'll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Usher. The pop star is in the midst of his residence show in Las Vegas, NV — just a short drive from Allegiant Stadium. On the day of the Super Bowl, Usher will also release a new album called Coming Home.

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

As of time of publication, tickets for Super Bowl LVIII start at $10,000 (before fees) on Ticketmaster.