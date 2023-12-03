How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce in action an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

It's Week 13 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles game this afternoon. Headed into this week's rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, the 49ers (8-3) are favored to win over the Eagles (10-1). The 49ers vs. Eagles game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Philly showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the 49ers vs. Eagles game on?

Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Eagles game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game today:

Where to stream the 49ers vs. Eagles game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

