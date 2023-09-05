How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2023 NFL season opener game

Pumpkin Spice Lattes have returned, kids are heading back to school, and finally, the 2023 NFL football season is here. Football's regular season opens on September 7 with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Thursday night match will air on NBC starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to usher in the start of football season? Here's how to watch the NFL's 2023 season opener: Lions vs. Chiefs, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Detroit vs. Kansas City game:

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Detroit at Kansas City

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Detroit vs. Kansas City game on?

Thursday night's Lions at Chiefs game will air on NBC. However, don't get too comfortable watching Thursday Night Football on the over-the-air channel. After the season opener, TNF will return to it's exclusive streaming home: Amazon Prime Video.

In the meantime, enjoy being able to simply turn on your TV and tune into a Thursday night game of football on NBC. If you don't have access to live NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Lions at Chiefs game this Thursday:

Where to stream the Lions vs. Chiefs game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: