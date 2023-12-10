How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS today

Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's Week 14 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday boasts a jam-packed slate of football games, including this afternoon's Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The Bills at Chiefs game will air on CBS today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Buffalo vs. KC showdown? Here's how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bills vs. Chiefsgame:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on?

Sunday afternoon's Bills at Chiefs game will air on CBS. You should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: