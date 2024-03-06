How to watch Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council to announce new actions to lower costs for families in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Tomorrow night, President Biden will address Congress in his 2024 State of the Union. Just two days after Donald Trump's successful Super Tuesday results and the evening before Friday's midnight government funding deadline, the president will deliver one of his most important speeches of the year. With Biden already campaigning for re-election, the President's State of the Union address will likely cover his vision for the next four years, drawing a large audience. Most news networks will be covering the speech live, and the White House will also be providing a free livestream — complete with emoji-reaction capabilities. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 State of the Union address.

When is the 2024 State of the Union?

Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address Thursday, March 7.

What time is the State of the Union address?

It is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the State of the Union?

Biden's address to Congress will be broadcast across C-Span and most news networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN. However, if you don’t get those channels through cable, a live TV streaming service or a TV antenna, don’t worry! You won’t need to pay for any new subscriptions to view the speech.

What if I don't have cable or TV?

If you want to stream the State of the Union live from your phone or computer, it should be fairly easy — and free! Most media publications will have livestream coverage of the speech, including Yahoo. But arguably the simplest way to watch the State of the Union is straight from the source, on the White House's website, where they will host a livestream with ASL interpretation (and the ability to send limited emoji reactions).

How long is Biden expected to speak?

While the length of the speech varies each year, President Biden’s State of the Union addresses tend to be roughly one hour long.