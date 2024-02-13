Hornets F Miles Bridges has charges against him dropped

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges adjusts his mouth guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) (Matt Kelley/AP)

Miles Bridges had all three criminal counts dropped against him on Tuesday afternoon, according to a document filed today in the Mecklenburg (N.C). County court.

The state of North Carolina dropped its case against the Charlotte Hornets forward due to "lack of sufficient evidence" against him, ESPN reported.

Prosecutors were pursuing three different charges against Bridges, including domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property.

Neither the Hornets or the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's office have provided a comment, at this time.

"The evidence was going to show Miles was innocent and we were going to win a trial," Bridges' attorney, Allen Brotherton told ESPN. "Our local prosecutor has great integrity, and people should appreciate the courage to do the right thing."

The matter began when the mother of Bridges' two children accused him of assaulting her in front of their children in June 2022. On Nov. 3, 2022, the 25 year old pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child's parent, and as a result has a three-year probation term in exchange for no jail time.

He sat out the entire 2022-2023 season due to the allegations, and served a 30-game suspension handed down by the NBA for situation.

Bridges was awaiting a Feb. 20 court case for an alleged violation of a domestic violence court order. On Nov. 17, Bridges returned to the court and played his first game since April 10, 2022.

This story will be updated.