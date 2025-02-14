'Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour' dates announced: How to get tickets to the 'Closer' singer's show

Pop artist Halsey is headed out on tour this summer in support of her most recent album The Great Impersonator. The "Colors" singer announced the tour, officially titled "Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour," in a fun trailer featuring TikTok star Delaney Row. The Grammy-nominated performer kicks off her 32-city tour on May 10 in Concord, CA. Ticket presale sign-up opens Monday, Feb. 17, presale will be available starting Feb. 19. General sale begins Feb. 21. Are you ready to get tickets for Halsey's upcoming tour? Here's what to know about seeing the "Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour" live this summer.

‘Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour’ trailer:

When do tickets for Halsey’s tour go on sale?

The presale for Halsey's "For My Last Trick Tour" opens Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at formylasttrick.com.

Halsey tour presale sign-up:

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Monday, February 17th at 11:59 PM ET at livemu.sc/halsey.

Halsey tour tickets cost:

While we don't know the official price of Halsey tickets acquired in the upcoming fan presale or general sale, third-party sites miraculously somehow already have tickets available for select Halsey tour dates. On third-party reseller site VividSeats, tickets for Halsey's opening show in Concord, CA start at $70 for a lawn spot. For seats, the starting price shoots up to $156 (for now).

Who is opening for Halsey on tour?

Openers vary across the 32 cities on Halsey’s upcoming tour. The list includes Del Water Gap, The Warning, Evanescence, Alvvays, Hope Tala, Sir Chloe, Royel Otis, flowerovlove, Magdalena Bay and Alemeda. You can check out the tour dates below for specific supporting act details.

‘Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour’ dates:

Sat May 10 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord =~

Mon May 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre =~

Wed May 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +~

Sat May 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion =~

Sun May 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater ~

Mon May 19 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~

Wed May 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

Thu May 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^~

Sat May 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~

Sun May 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live ^~

Wed May 28 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

Thu May 29 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^$

Sat May 31 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^$

Sun Jun 01 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater ^$

Tue Jun 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^<

Wed Jun 04 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater <$

Fri Jun 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^<

Sat Jun 07 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^$

Sun Jun 08 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena <$

Tue Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ><

Wed Jun 11 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ><

Fri Jun 13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ><

Sat Jun 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake <#

Tue Jun 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island <#

Wed Jun 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %#

Fri Jun 20 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater %#

Sun Jun 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %#

Tue Jun 24 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre %#

Thu Jun 26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater %#

Sat Jun 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre %#

Sat Jul 05 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *!

Sun Jul 06 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater!

*Not a Live Nation Date

=with Del Water Gap

~with The Warning

+with Evanescence

^with Alvvays

$with Hope Tala

>with Royel Otis

<with Sir Chloe

#with flowerovlove

%with Magdalena Bay

!with special guest Alemeda