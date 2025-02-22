Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. boosts NBA Defensive Player of the Year chances with game-saving block

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Jaren Jackson Jr. showed why he's now the favorite for NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, saving the Memphis Grizzlies' 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday with a last-second block.

Paolo Banchero had a chance to win the game for Orlando with eight seconds remaining in regulation. He took the ball up the court, dribbling past Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama toward the lane to attempt a short leaning jumper. But the shot was blocked by Jackson to finish the game.

Orlando took a 100-92 lead with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Franz Wagner and were ahead 103-94 when Ja Morant hit a 3 to cut the margin to six. Memphis slowly chipped away at the Magic's lead over the next three minutes until Morant tied the score at 104-104 on a layup over Wendell Carter Jr.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Desmond Bane added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jackson matched Bane with 16 points and grabbed four boards. He also notched three blocks, the last of which was the most important for Memphis.

And Jaren Jackson Jr. seals it on the other end with the block!!



Grizzlies get the W in Orlando!

Jackson, the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is the betting favorite to win this season's award with the season-ending injury to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley is also viewed as a potential winner.

With the win, Memphis tied the Denver Nuggets for the second-best record in the Western Conference at 37-19. The Grizzlies have won six of their past 10 games. They finish their five-game road trip at Cleveland versus the NBA-best Cavaliers (46-10) on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Wagner led Orlando with a game-high 25 points, followed by Banchero's 21. Cole Anthony added 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

The Magic dropped to 28-30, falling further behind the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings for the No. 7 seed. (The Pistons defeated the Spurs on Friday, 125-110.) Up next for team is a home matchup with the NBA-worst Washington Wizards (9-46) on Sunday.