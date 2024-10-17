'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage:' Everything you need to know about watching the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff

Missing the Coopers already after Young Sheldon came to an end earlier this year? Don't worry, because it's Georgie's time to shine. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is the newest addition to The Big Bang Theory universe. The series returns to the franchise's original sitcom format and sees Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise their roles from Young Sheldon. The show will also feature guest appearances from a few other Young Sheldon cast members, though it seems Sheldon himself plans to stay in California throughout the first season of Georgie & Mandy. Are you ready to explore Georgie's new world? Here's everything you need to know about Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, plus where to watch Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

When does Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage come out?

The new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Georgie & Mandy, premieres this Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

What channel is Georgie & Mandy’sFirst Marriage on?

Georgie & Mandy, much like its parent series, will air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+).

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage cast:

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprise their roles from Young Sheldon as Georgie and Mandy, respectively. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones play Mandy's parents. Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will also reprise their roles from Young Sheldon as guest stars on the new series. Dougie Baldwin Connor McAllister and Jessie Prez also join the cast.

What is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage about?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Sheldon's older brother, Georgie. The series picks up shortly after Georgie Jr. loses his father, Georgie Sr. Fans of The Big Bang Theory may remember that we learned from grown-up Georgie Jr. just how hard that period of his life was and how felt abandoned by Sheldon, who was off in California at Caltech already.

Georgie Jr., his wife, Mandy and their new baby, Ceecee move in with Mandy’s parents in the early episodes of the new sitcom-style spinoff, struggling with the highs and lows of early marriage under the watchful eye of their family.

Is Sheldon on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage?

While former Young Sheldon cast members Zoe Perry (Mary), Raegan Revord (Missy), Annie Potts (Meemaw) and Craig T. Nelson (Dale) are confirmed as guest stars on Episode 5 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon) has not been confirmed to make an appearance in Season 1.

"We would love to [have Sheldon appear] if we found the right episode for Iain," series co-creator Steve Holland tells TV line . "We love him, and he's been super supportive… but we're trying to establish this show and give it its own identity.

What to watch before Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage?

Considering The Big Bang Theory is actually set years after the events of Young Sheldon, and Sheldon himself won't be appearing in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, it seems like you can jump into the new Young Sheldon spinoff without any prior knowledge of The Big Bang Theory universe. That being said, fans of the show will definitely catch references that newcomers may not.

So if you want a quick refresher of the series timeline, and where to watch every show in The Big Bang Theory TV universe, we've got you covered.

How to watch The Big-Bang-verse in chronological order:

Young Sheldon (2017-2024)

Young Sheldon follows, well, a young Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory. Making quite the shift from multi-cam sitcom to single-cam dramedy, the series explores Sheldon's origins and complicated relationship with his family. Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon,Jim Parsons voices over the series as grown-up Sheldon. The show also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts. You can stream Young Sheldon on Netflix or Max.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (2024)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Sheldon's older brother in the years after their father's passing, right as Georgie is trying to handle starting his own family. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment star in the show, which returns to the original sitcom format of The Big Bang Theory.

The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

Roomies and Caltech physicists Leonard and Sheldon learn about the world, socialization and mainly women with the help of their geeky pals and new next door neighbor. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar star in this long-running beloved sitcom. You can stream The Big Bang Theory on Max.

Will there be more shows in the Big Bang-Verse?

Yes! Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage isn't the last Big Bang Theory spinoff coming out. It was recently announced that Stuart, Denise & Bert will premiere in 2025. The show is a sequel to The Big Bang Theory and follows Stuart Bloom, Denise and Bert Kibbler in their post-Big Bang Theory lives living in Pasadena, California.