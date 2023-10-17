Gaza's humanitarian crisis, as seen in photos

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - A Palestinian man reacts as he holds an injured girl following an Israeli airstrike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Relief convoys which have been waiting for days in Egypt were on October 17, headed towards the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, aid officials said, as thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images) (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 3,000 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, with over 12,500 injured since last Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday.

The retaliatory strikes followed an unprecedented terror attack by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7, which killed over 1,400 people in southern Israel, including over 250 at a music festival and nearly 290 Israeli soldiers, making it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, is also believed to be holding hostage at least 199 people who were kidnapped during the attack, according to the Israeli military. Among those held hostage are children, women, men and the elderly.

At least 30 U.S. citizens have been confirmed dead as a result of the attack, with another 13 still missing as of Monday morning, according to the U.S. State Department. It is believed that some of those 13 are being held hostage by Hamas militants. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that recovering those held hostage is the “highest priority” for the Biden administration.

President Biden is traveling to Israel Wednesday to show his “steadfast support” in a show of solidarity. U.S. defense officials have also selected about 2,000 troops to prepare for a potential deployment to support Israel.

Meanwhile, the latest death toll comes after Israel bombed areas of southern Gaza, killing dozens of people Tuesday in attacks that it says targeted Hamas militants, the Associated Press reports. Late last week, Israel had instructed Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the territory, which has been cut off from water, food, fuel and electricity, ahead of an expected ground incursion.

Sky News reporter Mark Austin repeatedly pressed Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner in an interview on why Israel told hundreds of thousands of people in northern Gaza to move to the south when airstrikes were continuing in the south. "We do not seek to target or harm civilians, unlike Hamas who does. … You can't expect us to not protect our civilians because Hamas are hiding behind theirs," Lerner replied. "We are in a huge effort ... to minimize the civilian consequences of this conflict. But, and I say this very sadly, there will, and it is unfortunate and inevitable that this will continue to happen."

Reuters has spoken to Palestinians like the Abu Marasa family who, after fleeing to the south, say they may as well go back to their homes in the north.

"Why should we be martyrs in Khan Younis? We would better die as martyrs in our houses. Let the whole building fall on our heads," Saleem Abu Marasa told Reuters while preparing to drive back to the family's home in northern Gaza.

The United Nations says Israel’s evacuation order for northern Gaza could be a breach of international law.

"We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians in breach of international law," Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, told reporters Tuesday. “Those who managed to comply with the Israeli authorities' order to evacuate are now trapped in the south of the Gaza Strip, with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies, little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine and other basic needs."

From Israel, Biden will travel to Jordan, where he’ll meet with Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to talk about the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian civilians of Gaza as the situation grows dire.

