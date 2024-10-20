Gardner Minshew replaces injured Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell vs. Rams

Kam Curl Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) attempts to throw a pass as Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl (3) jumps to defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Gardner Minshew is back at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a thumb hand injury on Las Vegas' second drive of the game. Rams safety Kamren Curl made contact with O'Connell's throwing hand as O'Connell followed through on a pass on third-and-21.

The play did not produce a first down. O'Connell appeared to be in pain as he and the Raiders offense left the field. Trainers looked at O'Connell's hand on the sideline before O'Connell left the field for the locker room. Minshew replaced O'Connell at quarterback on the ensuing Las Vegas possession.

The Raiders later announced that O'Connell was questionable to return with a thumb injury.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

