Fox News apologizes for listing White Sox legend Frank Thomas as dead in their 'In Memoriam'

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox Former Chicago White Sox great Frank Thomas has a laugh during a ceremony to honor the 1993 American League West Division Championship White Sox team before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The Royals won, 5-0. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty I)

Fox News issued an apology Friday after including Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas, who remains alive and well, in their "In Memoriam" segment earlier that morning.

The mistake didn't escape the notice of the player himself.

The Fox News segment featured footage of Thomas hitting a home run and speaking during his National Baseball Hall of Fame enshrinement, with "Frank Thomas, 1968-2023" appearing in the corner.

The source of the mistake was obvious, as a different MLB player named Frank Thomas died on Jan. 16, 2023. That Frank Thomas was a three-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played decades before "The Big Hurt" made his debut with the White Sox in 1990.

Fox News' anchor issued the following correction on the air:

"We need to quickly issue a correction in the In Memoriam feature that we showed just a few minutes ago. We misidentified the late Frank Thomas, the three-time All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball player. He is very much alive. We apologize for that mistake."

Thomas, never known for staying quiet on matters, quickly took the network to task. The former Fox Sports analyst called the mistake "irresponsible" in a tweet while posting a smiling picture of himself.

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

The older Frank Thomas played from 1951 to 1966, appearing with seven different teams in a career that saw him bounce between positions and play for the New York Mets' inaugural team.

The younger Frank Thomas retired from MLB in 2019, with 521 career home runs and two AL MVP awards with the White Sox. He earned enshrinement into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot with 83.7% of the BBWAA vote. His career as a broadcaster saw him leave Fox in 2023 when the network brought in Derek Jeter and has since seen make appearances with Apple TV+.