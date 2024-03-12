Former MLB outfielder Darryl Strawberry recovering from heart attack: 'All is well'

New York Yankees v New York Mets NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Former New York Mets Darryl Strawberry gestures before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Former major league Darryl Strawberry posted on Instagram that "all is well" as he recovers from a heart attack suffered on Monday.

Strawberry, who turned 62 on Tuesday, thanked the medical team at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for helping him through a stent procedure.

Strawberry played 17 years in the major leagues with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees. In 1,583 career games, he hit 335 home runs and recorded 1,000 runs batted in while also dealing with drug and alcohol issues throughout his career.

The 1983 NL Rookie of the Year, Strawberry was also a seven-time All-Star, and won three World Series — one with the Mets and two with the Yankees. He missed the 1998 Yankees' championship run while being treated for colon cancer.

The Mets will be retiring Strawberry's No. 18 during a pre-game ceremony on June 1 at Citi Field.