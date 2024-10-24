Former Clippers trainer suing team, says he was fired for voicing concerns over Kawhi Leonard injuries

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

A former trainer with the Los Angeles Clippers is suing the team for wrongful termination, claiming he was dismissed for raising concerns over the treatment Kawhi Leonard was receiving for his injuries.

Randy Shelton is claiming in a lawsuit that he was "fired after complaining that Kawhi Leonard was being subjected to unsafe and illegal treatments for injuries," reports Chris Haynes.

The Clippers responded with a statement to Haynes, disputing the claims.

"Mr. Shelton's claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton's employment contract and paid him in full," the statement read. "This lawsuit is a belated attempt to shake down the Clippers based on accusations that Mr. Shelton should know are false."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

