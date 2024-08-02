Florida storm tracker: Tropical Storm Debby forecast to form, bringing heavy rain and strong winds

Roger Heim, left, and Terry Smith, second from left, both of Valrico, Fla., fill sand bags in preparation for a weekend storm at the Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Florida is bracing for a "major disaster" this weekend as a powerful storm system could develop into Tropical Storm Debby, potentially bringing up to a foot of rain that could cause flooding and power outages and bring gusty winds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Thursday in anticipation of the "significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida."

Storm’s potential path

As of late Friday morning, a tropical wave originally named "Invest 97L, " but referred to as Tropical Cyclone Four by the National Hurricane Center, is moving northwest in the Atlantic near Cuba, according to forecasters .

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the storm was around 360 miles southwest of Key West, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

If the tropical wave — a disturbance of unorganized showers and thunderstorms — reaches sustained wind speeds of 39 mph, it would form into Tropical Storm Debby , making it the fourth named storm for this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

The tropical wave is expected to move over Cuba and barrel to the Florida Straits, southeast of Florida's mainland, on Saturday morning, meteorologists predict .

The storm is then expected to head to Florida's west coast, stretching to Florida’s Big Bend in the northern part of the state, on Sunday night. By Monday night, meteorologists expect the storm to move through Florida and into Georgia’s southeastern tip.

The NHC warned of heavy rainfall across portions of Florida and the Southeast into Wednesday morning, warning that the storm system should to be monitored from Georgia to North Carolina.

Tropical storm warnings and watches issued in Florida

As of Friday morning, the NHC issued tropical storm watches and warnings for the Florida Keys — a chain of islands off the southern coast of Florida and for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula.

A tropical storm warning — which means storm conditions are expected somewhere within the area within 36 hours — is in effect for, per the NHC:

The southwest coast of the Florida peninsula from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach

A tropical storm watch — meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within the area, usually within 48 hours — is in effect for, according to the NHC’s Friday morning advisory:

The Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge including the Dry Tortugas

The southern coast of the Florida peninsula east of East Cape Sable to the Card Sound bridge

The west coast of the Florida peninsula north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka

11am EDT August 2nd: Here are the initial key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four (#PTC4).



Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys and portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula.https://t.co/it6IRLenVu pic.twitter.com/zkvTeNe2MH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 2, 2024

Preparations underway

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 54 of its 67 counties and warned of at least 12 inches of rainfall in the Sunshine State stretching over the next seven days, unleashing flash, river and coastal flooding.

"These conditions could damage the operational capability of critical infrastructure to include major interstates and roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, power grids, and other critical infrastructure,” the executive order read.

The declaration allows emergency response agencies to implement their emergency plans, including carrying out rescue or evacuation operations.