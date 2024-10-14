Florida QB Graham Mertz will miss rest of season with torn ACL, ending his college career

Graham Mertz's college football career has reached its end.

The Florida senior quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Week 7's 23–17 loss in overtime to No. 11 Tennessee and will miss the rest of the season. Gators coach Billy Napier announced that Mertz will have surgery to repair the tear and miss the remainder of the season.

"He'll have surgery next week, and it's only right for me to say how much I appreciate and thankful for Graham, in terms of all that he has brought to the table," Napier told reporters during his Monday press conference.

"To our team, not only his production on the field but also just his impact on the team as a whole, his leadership, the work ethic, the example, the self-discipline."

Mertz sustained the injury in the third quarter after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham that gave Florida a 10–0 lead. While moving backward, his left leg appeared to land badly on the grass. The sixth-year QB was on crutches and wore a knee brace during the fourth quarter.

"Unfortunately, I suffered a torn ACL against Tennesse and will miss the remainder of the season during my recovery," Mertz said in a statement posted to social media. "I will remain a part of the program and do whatever I can in meeting rooms and from the sideline to help my teammates win."

Florida QB Graham Mertz throws the TD pass, but grabs his leg in pain after play, was visibly upset hobbling to sideline



That’s not good pic.twitter.com/nRMfAHIhGd — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 13, 2024

Mertz was in his second and final season of eligilbility at Florida after playing four years for Wisconsin. With the Gators, he completed 74% of his passes for 3,694 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games.

His 2023 season was also cut short by injury, sustaining a fractured collarbone against Missouri in the second-to-last game on the schedule. After the season ended, Mertz announced that he would return to Gainesville for one more year.

Thank you, Gator Nation 🐊 pic.twitter.com/8pKEbwaos6 — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) October 14, 2024

This year, Mertz missed Week 2's game versus Samford after suffering a concussion in the season opener against Miami. Freshman DJ Lagway played that game and will take over as Florida's starting QB for the remainder of the season.

Appearing in six games this year, Lagway has thrown for 753 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He's completed 65% of his passes.

Florida (3–3) hosts Kentucky (3–3) this coming Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET in Gainesville. That precedes a tough four-game stretch during which the Gators will face No. 5 Georgia, No. 1 Texas, No. 8 LSU and No. 18 Ole Miss.