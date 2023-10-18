Fantasy Hockey: Tage Thompson tops trade targets

Tampa Bay Lightning v Buffalo Sabres BUFFALO, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Tage Thompson #72 of the Buffalo Sabres prepares for a faceoff against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL game on October 17, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images) (Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

The first week of the 2023-24 NHL season is in the books. Fantasy managers have already started fine-tuning their rosters based on early results, which can be very beneficial in the long run as long as you can avoid mistakes based on overreactions, which can set your team back.

In most circumstances, I recommend exercising patience, especially this early in the year. Sticking with the players you drafted and winning with the majority of that group intact is very satisfying, but that doesn't mean you can't seek outside improvements. The ability to augment your roster along the way with savvy waiver-wire additions or by jumping on trades for undervalued stars are important skills to have as well.

TRADE FOR

Tage Thompson, C, Sabres (100% rostered)

Thompson didn't record a point in his first three games, which may make some fantasy managers antsy. He's been credited with 12 shots on goal and three hits so far. The 25-year-old center's average ice time per game has dropped slightly from 18:35 to 18:15, but that should pick back up again soon and he still has plenty of upside.

Thompson broke out in a big way in 2022-23, racking up 47 goals and 94 points in 78 games, but he started the season with only one goal and two helpers in his first seven outings. It won't be easy to pry him away from another manager in your fantasy league, but dangling another star player or a couple of strong assets may be enough to steal him from an impatient fantasy manager.

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Red Wings (60% rostered)

Gostisbehere has been a productive defender for the past two seasons, compiling 27 goals and 92 points in 157 games for Arizona and Carolina. In the early going of this campaign, he has provided Detroit with a much-needed additional offensive weapon from the blue line.

Gostisbehere, who has played alongside Moritz Seider on the top power-play unit for the Red Wings, has one goal, two assists, five shots on target, one block and one hit through three games. It's worth your time to look into a potential trade for his services.

Noah Hanifin, D, Flames (54% rostered)

Hanifin has been hot out of the gate, picking up at least one point in each of Calgary's first three games of the 2023-24 season. He has registered four assists, including two on the power play, to go along with six shots on goal, six blocked shots and two hits. Hanifin's multi-category coverage would make him a strong pickup for fantasy players.

The 26-year-old blueliner ranks second on the Flames in average ice time per game (22:28). He has been playing alongside Rasmus Andersson on the top pairing. He currently has a minus-2 rating, but that should improve. Hanifin concluded the 2021-22 campaign with a plus-27 rating and finished 2022-23 at a plus-2.

Chandler Stephenson, C, Golden Knights (54%)

Stephenson generated career highs in assists (49), points (65), blocked shots (56) and hits (74) over 81 games last season. It appears as though he could repeat or surpass that success this campaign. Stephenson already has two goals, three helpers and five shots on net following three outings.

Stephenson, who plays in all situations for Vegas, has been a great fit alongside Mark Stone on the second line, and he's looked dangerous on the top power-play combination. If Stephenson can get back over the 60-point mark for a third straight season, landing him in a trade will turn out to be a good investment. There is also a chance that he could push a bit higher offensively.

TRADE AWAY

Brock Boeser, RW, Canucks (76%)

Boeser netted four goals on eight shots in Vancouver's 8-1 win over Edmonton to kick off the 2023-24 season. He followed up that performance with an assist and one shot on net versus the Oilers a few days later. At this time, Boeser has an unsustainable 44.4 shooting percentage, which is well above his career average of 12.9%. The 26-year-old winger is a prime example of a great sell-high candidate.

Boeser hasn't reached the 30-goal plateau, nor has he hit the 60-point mark at the NHL level. He has come close to those totals before, but injuries and inconsistent play have hindered him in the past. Having said that, Boeser should be able to improve upon his substandard 18-goal output from last season. However, expecting a breakout performance may be asking for a bit too much.

Max Domi, C/LW, Maple Leafs (55%)

Domi has one assist, four shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot through three games. He has averaged just 12:17 of ice time per contest and has already slipped out of the top-six forward group. Still, Domi could possess some appeal in the trade market. He has more offensive upside than he has shown so far and you might be able to find a Leafs fan in your pool to trade him to.

Domi racked up 20 goals and 56 points in 80 games between Chicago and Dallas last season. That marks his highest point total since he exploded for 28 goals and 44 assists in 82 games with Montreal during the 2018-19 campaign. Domi should be able to get into a groove eventually, but flipping him for an upgrade now is probably the best move.

Teuvo Teravainen, LW/RW, Hurricanes (54%)

Teravainen has been a popular pickup on the waiver wire thanks to his early-season success. He's found the back of the net in each of Carolina's first three games, notching four goals, five shots and four hits over that span. Take a minute to appreciate his unfathomable 80% success rate on his shots, and then work to flip him to another fantasy manager.

Teravainen has plenty of bounce-back appeal following a brutal showing in 2022-23. He plummeted from 22 goals and 65 points over 77 games in 2021-22 to only 12 markers and 37 points across 68 appearances last campaign. When Andrei Svechnikov is eventually ready to return to the lineup from injured reserve, Teravainen could face competition for top-six forward minutes.