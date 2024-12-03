Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings (Full-PPR)

The Week 14 game slate is an abridged one; there are six teams on a bye, which means fantasy football managers will be treated to just 12 total games this week — AKA, just 12 total teams from which to carefully construct your fantasy lineups in what could be an absolutely crucial week toward your trip to the playoffs.

Among the most intriguing matchups for fantasy managers to tune into this week will be the Bills-Rams game (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox) — chock full of relevant players that could make or break your lineups. While some start decisions (should you start Josh Allen?) are easier than others (can you trust Amari Cooper in a must-win situation?), there's bound to be no shortage of entertainment. Two elite NFL quarterbacks. Two teams that can win both on the ground (James Cook, Kyren Williams) or through the air (Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp) with some underrated aspects of their defenses in play.

To help you navigate these decisions (and more), our team presents their Week 14 full-PPR fantasy rankings:

Good luck in your Week 14 fantasy matchups!