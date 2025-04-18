Fantasy Football: What happened to Breece Hall, and what should you do in 2025?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 10: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets walks across the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Hall was fantasy’s RB2 from Week 5 on in 2023 despite returning from a torn ACL and having historically bad quarterback play from (mostly) Zach Wilson. Hall followed that up by finishing as the RB18 in a disappointing 2024 despite Wilson getting replaced by a four-time MVP winner and Hall being another year removed from surgery.

Hall lost touches, and the Jets somehow ranked last in rushes inside the five-yard line for the second year in a row. Hall also led the league in RB drops, had a fumbling problem and didn't resemble the explosive player he had been in the past. Hall's 2025 fantasy value has seemingly taken a further hit in the offseason since new coach Aaron Glenn has already stated he's looking at deploying a three-RB committee approach.

Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen both finished with far higher Success Rates than Hall last season, and that came while Hall faced the second-lowest percentage (11.48%) of eight defenders in the box (Allen saw the fourth-lowest). That said, Hall's yards after contact per attempt were solid (better than Bijan Robinson and De'Von Achane), while only D'Andre Swift had a worse RYOE/Att (-0.64) than Allen.

Hall has the pedigree, but it would be a fantasy disaster should Glenn go through with his committee plan.

Breece Hall in 2023 (~10 months removed from an ACL tear):



+ 0.31 MTF/touch (~RB5)

+ 3.24 YACO/touch (~RB6)



In 2024 (with no reported pre- or early-season injuries):



+ 0.16 MTF/touch (~RB30)

+ 2.56 YACO/touch (~RB23)



What happened to that explosiveness? — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) February 3, 2025

However, last season's advanced metrics concerns and any threat of a committee would quickly go away should Hall return to his previous form, and his disappointing 2024 may be explained by injury. Hall was fantasy's RB7 (averaging more 0.5 PPR points than Jonathan Taylor and as many as Achane) before his ACL forced him to miss time, but it's entirely possible his surgically repaired knee bothered him throughout 2024.

"He's a guy who's proven to be such an amazing teammate this year and his commitment to this game has gone to another place," (then coach) Jeff Ulbrich said of Hall. "His process had gone to another place, and he's been playing with a little bit of pain and fighting his way through that. But it's a thing that's maybe not improving as much as he'd like at this point."

It would certainly explain Hall’s dramatic and sudden loss of explosiveness, as the previous version wasn’t losing meaningful touches to players like Allen and Davis.

Now the big question becomes, can Hall’s knee return to 100% in 2025?

New starting QB Justin Fields will help open running lanes, and his league-high check-down throw rate should aid targets. There's concern regarding Hall's role at the goal line, but he saw a whopping 80% of the Jets' carries inside the five last season, which was the sixth-highest rate in the league. Hall is entering a contract year and won't be happy sharing touches. He owned a top-five overall ADP in 2024 for a reason, as he's capable of making Allen and Davis afterthoughts. Hall ranks fourth in the league in yards after contact per attempt since 2022, saw the third-most RB targets last season and is still just 23 years old. He looks like a buy-low opportunity coming off an injured season and with fantasy managers worrying about a committee, but ultimately, we need Hall's knee to cooperate.