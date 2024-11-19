Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Fantasy football managers may want to brace themselves for a down week at the wide receiver position, as several favorable matchups for wideouts are out on a Week 12 bye. Some of those favorable matchups have included the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, who have each ranked top-five in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing WRs dating back to Week 5.

The Falcons and Saints aren't the only teams out on a bye, either! Four other units will also be missing, including the Buffalo Bills and their three flex-worthy wideouts (Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman), New York Jets (Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams), Cincinnati Bengals (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Brian Thomas Jr.) are all out of commission. That means fantasy managers will need to reach deep into their pockets for some viable flex plays.

Thankfully, fantasy football managers did get Nico Collins back in lineups. Though he had a quiet return on MNF in Week 11, he could've had a much bigger game if not for a flag and a challenge taking away two big plays.

Find out where Collins stands in our team's Week 12 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR scoring league formats:

