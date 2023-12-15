Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the first half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Things are simple for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Win, and increase your chances at the NFL playoffs. Allen and the Bills offense could not possibly have a greater incentive to perform at a high level.

That's music to fantasy managers' (who were led by Allen to the playoffs) ears.

Allen and the Bills offense face a stiff test in Week 15 against a Dallas defense that just shut down Jalen Hurts, so we'll see just how much the talented dual-threat quarterback can produce in what should be a huge matchup.

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 15 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 15 matchups!

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!