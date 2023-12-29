Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Tight Ends

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle had some awesome performances from Week 8-11 (with a Week 9 bye week in there, too). Then things quieted down for him for a couple of weeks before another 15+ point game, then another down performance.

He surpassed the 15-point threshold again in Week 16 though, so perhaps he can keep the good times rolling in fantasy championship week against a Washington defense that invites fantasy goodies.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Check out how Kittle and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 17 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy TE leaderboard?