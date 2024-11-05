Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

If you've fallen victim to the great Puka Nacua saga of 2024, please know the thoughts of Yahoo Fantasy are certainly with you. After enduring a five-game absence from the Los Angeles Rams' star second-year receiver, plenty of fantasy football managers didn't even have the nerve to start him in his return thanks to plenty of pre-game reports that he could be limited ... only to have him post a 7-106-0 line on 9 targets.

Fans then knew for sure Week 9 would be the week they could start him in full confidence — another week removed from injury and sure to play a full allotment of snaps to take on all the work he could possibly handle ... that is, until he was ejected 27 snaps into the game for throwing a punch. Hopefully, the hits (pun intended) will quit coming this week for fantasy football managers, though, closing out the week in primetime against the Miami Dolphins defense. Though their defense has been a stingy one to opposing wide receivers, the young wideout has more than proven himself against even the stingiest opponents.

Find out where Nacua landed in our team's Week 10 WR rankings:

