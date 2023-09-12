Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers for Week 2

Tennessee Titans v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Naquan Jones #90 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with Nick Folk #6 of the Tennessee Titans after Folk's field goal during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's always a great feeling when you get fantasy WR2 (or low-end WR1) numbers from your kicker. Seemingly an inconsequential position (maybe even a nuisance to certain fantasy managers) I think we can all agree we'll welcome those points when they arrive.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The trio of Nick Folk, Jake Elliott and Brett Maher all delivered 15+ fantasy points in Week 1. Folk was likely most impressive considering the Titans' troubles with finding a kicker this offseason. Nonetheless, the veteran hit all five of his field-goal attempts.

That's definitely what you like to see.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 2? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy kicker leaderboard?