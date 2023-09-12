Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs for Week 2

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates his touchdown, to take a 27-24 lead in the third quarter, during a 36-34 Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

What can you even say about Tyreek Hill's Week 1 fantasy performance against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fifteen targets. Eleven catches. TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN receiving yards. Two touchdowns.

Dalton Del Don may have said it best: [This] might go down as the best fantasy game by a wide receiver in 2023." And it happened in Week 1!

It's unlikely Hill will go nuclear like that again in Week 2, ahead of a matchup against the division-rival Patriots. Still, this is why fantasy drafters spent a high draft pick for his services — because he's capable of a detonation like this at any moment's notice.

So it's no surprise that, after that dominant performance, Hill leads our WR rankings for Week 2 (even ahead of a tough matchup). Check out how things shake out after him:

