Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Through the first three weeks of the season, a load of surprises (and injuries) have thrust some unexpected players into our lineups. This week, it was wide receiver Diontae Johnson who shined in Andy Dalton's debut as a starter in Carolina, suddenly looking like an every-week flex play after his 26-point showing in full PPR leagues.

Others who made a case for their spot in your flex moving forward were WR Jauan Jennings (absent several key playmakers), Johnson's teammate RB Chuba Hubbard and Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

[Week 4 Full-PPR Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Find out which of these players our team believes will continue their hot streak with their Week 4 flex PPR rankings, here to help make your most challenging lineup decisions.

Who will you start at the flex in your PPR league?

