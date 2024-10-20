Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 8

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 13: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers dives for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 8.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers (44% rostered)

One week after catching two touchdowns, Romeo Doubs led the Packers in receiving (eight catches for 94 yards on 10 targets) in a tight 24-22 win over the Houston Texans.

Much was made in the offseason about who would be Jordan Love's No. 1 target in the passing game. There seemed to be a viable case for everyone from Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft. But Doubs has now stacked back-to-back quality games and the Packers' schedule (versus receivers) continues to be friendly with Jacksonville and Detroit up next. Consider this your last call for Doubs.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots (31%)

It seems like once every few weeks, Hunter Henry is being suggested in waiver wire articles. I get it — the Patriots offense doesn't inspire a lot of confidence or excitement. But at least Drake Maye brings a new element to the proceedings. And while New England's rookie QB couldn't take full advantage of a plus matchup in Week 7, Henry showed himself to be far and away his favorite target — catching eight of nine targets for 92 yards.

Keep in mind, DeMario Douglas did leave the game with an illness, so it's possible Henry had no choice but to step up. But at the very least, Henry is one of the primary looks for Maye. And the tight end position isn't getting any easier to solve — add Henry if you need help.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills (32%)

Most of the Bills' headlines heading into Week 7 surrounded the team's acquisition of Amari Cooper, and rightly so. The consensus opinion was that Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid wouldn't be much impacted by Cooper's presence, but that the Bills' outside receivers — who weren't exactly fantasy-relevant anyway — would get the biggest downgrade.

Looks like rookie Keon Coleman didn't get that memo.

Not only did Coleman lead the Bills in receiving yardage (125 yards on four catches) in their 34-10 victory, but he also tied with Shakir for the team lead in targets with seven. It was by far the rookie's best game of the season.

There's a chance that Cooper's presence actually helps free Coleman from increased defensive attention, giving him more opportunities for big plays and yards after the catch. This could be just the start of Coleman's rise up the Bills' receiving ranks — go get him.