Fantasy Football: Week 6 predictions to count on

Cincinnati Bengals v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates scoring a touchdown during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bengals defeated the Panthers 34-24. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images) (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

The Yahoo Fantasy crew has full confidence in these players delivering a memorable performance in your fantasy football lineups for Week 6.

Chuba Hubbard stays hot

Chuba Hubbard leads all running backs with a 67.6% success rate this season. That shows he’s been efficient as a runner and has helped the Panthers consistently move the ball down the field. Runs with Hubbard have been some of the most effective plays in Dave Canales’ offense so far in 2024. Canales has said since he was hired as the head man in Carolina that he was “going to show you how stubborn he can be with the run game,” and Hubbard has given him no reason to turn down those calls.

The fourth-year pro has played so well, there's almost no shot rookie running back Jonathon Brooks will walk into a featured role when he's healthy and more importantly, there's no reason to rush him back. Hubbard gets a nice matchup in what should be a high-scoring game with a Falcons defense that ranks 30th in rushing success rate allowed. — Matt Harmon

Dontayvion Wicks finally delivers

Wicks was a popular waiver add last week who many fantasy managers started. Christian Watson was out, and Romeo Doubs was suspended one game by the Packers. It was the perfect setup for Wicks to have a big day ... but he didn’t.

Wicks posted just two catches for 20 yards on seven targets. Once again, he had two drops in this game and was just missed by Jordan Love deep on two more targets. The box score looks bad, but we were a few inches away from a big day here. Most importantly, Wicks was open often in this game.

The drops must stop, but assuming they do, we have a strong matchup for Wicks again in Week 6. He'll face the Cardinals who allow the fifth-most receiving yards per play this season. Start Wicks in Week 6. — Sal Vetri

Caleb Williams keeps it rolling in London, innit

Caleb Williams is about to deliver the best passing performance that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has seen this season (which, admittedly, is a very low bar). Williams is coming off his best game as a pro, roasting a vulnerable Carolina defense for 304 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per attempt. It seems he’s finally unlocked the deep ball, too:

What makes this Caleb Williams TD even better is that he progresses on it.



this is a screen block & go concept at the top of the screen meant to pop Keenan Allen open.



when the deep safety flies over, Williams just calmly works over to Moore. pic.twitter.com/1Jbkx3Lbp4 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 6, 2024

Williams is very much on the approved list this week in London. He gets a Jacksonville D that ranks dead-last against the pass (287.8 YPG, 8.1 Y/A) and hasn't yet snagged an interception. Fire him up if you're in need of bye-week coverage; we have a potential top-five fantasy performance incoming. — Andy Behrens

Jalen Tolbert ... another top-15 week?

Jalen Tolbert has been a far improved player this season, and he’s seen just four fewer targets and scored only 1.9 fewer (0.5 PPR) fantasy points than CeeDee Lamb since Week 1. Lions opponents have the third highest pass rate, and Detroit has yielded the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Brandin Cooks is out against a pass-funnel defense in a matchup with this week's highest total (52.0 points). Dak Prescott has averaged 8.0 YPA with 2+ TD passes at home during his career, so Tolbert finishes as a top-15 WR this week. — Dalton Del Don

Yes, Daniel Jones is a great streamer this week

Daniel Jones is never an easy fantasy player to trust, but he’s beaten his projection in three of four games, and last week he did it without Malik Nabers. Things are trending positively. If Nabers is cleared for Week 6, Jones is an easy streamer and DFS pick, but even if Nabers isn’t available, I have enough trust in this passing room (Darius Slayton was great last week) to dial up Jones again.

The weak Cincinnati secondary provides a nice floor, and Joe Burrow's recent form suggests this game could feature pinball scoring. — Scott Pianowski

Tony Pollard returns to RB1 glory

Will Levis could return to action this week and his struggles have affected the run game. However, poor quarterback play hasn’t stopped running backs from succeeding against the Indianapolis Colts, and Pollard should take full advantage of their Week 6 matchup.

The Colts have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, setting up a potential feast for Tony Pollard in Week 6. Feast is not an exaggeration. Joe Mixon rushed for 159 on 30 attempts in Week 1 and Josh Jacobs rushed for 150 yards on 32 attempts in Week 2 against the Colts. They even allowed 101 yards with two rushing touchdowns to a backup running back in Tank Bigsby.

Pollard has asserted himself as the clear RB1 over Tyjae Spears, averaging over 18 touches per game with solid efficiency despite facing stacked boxes at one of the highest rates in the league. The Titans will lean on Pollard in this matchup and he should finish as an RB1 this week. — Tera Roberts