Fantasy Football Week 2 Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 2 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 2 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 2 Strategy

Sleepers: 8 overlooked lineup options

Bust candidates: 6 players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge

Storylines to watch: Kupp is in vintage form

Running back report: Backfields we're watching

Which players will make or break your lineup

Panic Meter: Time to worry about slow starts?

Best practices for pulling off a fantasy trade
What happened to my start tight end?
What we wish we knew before Week 1

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

More advice coming Friday

Week 2 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 2

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 2 Conviction Picks

7 Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Week 2 preview, lineup advice (coming Friday)

Fantasy Film Room: Deep dive on Eagles' offense
10 stats you need to know for Week 2
Panic Meter: Examining how much should we worry
Week 1 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Is Saquon the overall fantasy RB1 rest of season?
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Will Likely come back to earth?
Is Burrow worth starting in Week 2?
Is Pacheco’s dominance set to continue?
Start LaPorta with confidence after quiet opener
Is Kupp set for another monster performance?
Rookie QB Daniels' dual-threat ability to shine
Mayfield in position to deliver again
Can Chargers’ backfield strike gold against Panthers?
Why you should keep your eyes on Texans' Dell
How worrisome was MHJ's debut?
What was behind Mark Andrews' dud?
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
