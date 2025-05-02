Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Andy Pages is suddenly unstoppable

Just in case you have a fantasy baseball team with needs to address, we're pleased to offer a list of under-rostered players for your consideration. Let's patch up those damaged squads, people.

Andy Pages, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers (43% rostered)

Ten days ago, Pages was barely clinging to his job, hitting just .159/.274/.270 for the season. From that point forward, he's basically been the best hitter in baseball — possibly ever.

Pages has simply been blisteringly hot over his last eight games, going 18-for-33 with four homers, seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and three steals. He managed to raise his season batting average to .292 during the binge. On Wednesday, he was hitting fifth in the Dodgers batting order.

It should go without saying that no player — not prime Barry Bonds, not Ted Williams — could possibly sustain the level of elite play we’ve seen from Pages over the last week and a half. He’s certainly solidified his everyday role for L.A., however. Pages showcased significant power in the minors and he obliterated Triple-A pitching last season (.356/.421/.663), so there’s a lot to like in his profile.

Hunter Goodman, C/OF, Colorado Rockies (40%)

Goodman is the regular cleanup hitter for Colorado, which is something we used to find appealing in fantasy back in the day. He’s homered five times already this season, he’s scored 16 runs and he’s getting on base at a respectable .355 clip. Goodman is a fixture in the lineup for the Rockies, serving as the designated hitter when he isn’t behind the plate. In fantasy, a catcher who never takes a day off is pretty much a cheat code.

Goodman homered 34 times in the minors in 2023 and 36 times the year before, so his power is legit. Add him wherever you can use a top-eight fantasy backstop.

Victor Scott II, OF, St. Louis Cardinals (32%)

Scott has swiped 10 bags in as many attempts so far this year — hardly a surprise, since this man stole an outrageous 94 bases in the minors just two seasons ago. Also not surprising: Scott possesses 99th percentile sprint speed.

The race to lead the N.L. in stolen bases this season is gonna be fun, and Scott is very much in the thick of it. He's an obvious fantasy asset, a player who belongs on someone's roster in nearly every league. Scott is hitting a respectable .271 at the moment with 14 runs scored, so it's not as if he's a complete liability outside his key category.

Matt Shaw, 2B/3B/SS, Chicago Cubs (17%)

Shaw was understandably mass-dropped when he was demoted to Triple-A for additional seasoning. Let’s just please note that he’s a lock to return to the big league roster at some point and he’s been feasting recently at Iowa. He’s gone 10-for-19 over his last four games with one homer, three doubles and only one strikeout.

We’ll remind you that Shaw is only 23 years old and he’s coming off a monster season in the high minors. Last year, he hit .284/.379/.488 with 21 homers and 31 steals across two levels. He remains the best option for the Cubs at third in the current season and beyond. Expect a return to the big leagues before too long. If you happen to have an unoccupied NA spot on your fantasy roster … well, that’s poor management by you. Scoop up Shaw today.

Fernando Cruz, SP/RP, New York Yankees (17%)

If you’ve ever found yourself chasing after K-rate in a fantasy league, then you are surely familiar with Cruz. He’s piled up 27 Ks already this season in just 16.1 innings; his career K/9 is a ridiculous 13.99. He’s leaning on his splitter more than ever this year — a great decision, because it’s an evil and unhittable pitch:

Cruz picked up two saves in April, emerging as an essential piece of the end-game plan for the Yankees with Devin Williams temporarily removed from the closer’s role. Luke Weaver is the favorite for saves in New York at the moment, but he’s long gone in most leagues (59% rostered). Cruz is worth adding simply for the K potential.

Tony Gonsolin, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (33%)

Can you possibly find a use for a quality starting pitcher on a team that might win 120 games this season? If so, Gonsolin is your guy. He passed the eye test in his season debut on Wednesday, striking out nine Marlins over 6.0 innings and earning a win. He’ll get Miami again next week, an obviously favorable assignment. Add him today, ahead of the streamers.