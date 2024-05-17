Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Why is Brenton Doyle still so widely available?

Colorado Rockies v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 02, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Listen, some of us aren’t gonna reach our quarterly quotas unless the add/drop activity picks up around here. We need everyone to please pitch in and play their part. Here are seven potential fantasy baseball pickups, approved for use in all leagues …

Reese Olson, SP, Detroit Tigers (38% rostered)

This man is single-handedly building the fantasy case to ditch wins in favor of quality starts in all leagues. Olson is an objectively excellent young pitcher who’s held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts this year — including three scoreless appearances — yet he’s still waiting on his first win of 2024. It’s simply not fair.

Olson has struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings over the past two seasons and his WHIP is currently 0.99, so he’s checking all the important ratio boxes. He passes the eye test, too:

Reese Olson, Wicked 85mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/DVzmCQlMrc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 14, 2024

The 24-year-old is set up for a two-start week beginning with a matchup at Kansas City, so he definitely belongs in your plans, regardless of run support.

James Paxton, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers (40%)

On the other side of the win/loss spectrum, we have this veteran lefty who’s now 5-0 on the season despite having walked more batters (24) than he’s struck out (22). Life in L.A. is awfully nice if you can simply get through five or six frames. His velocity is down a tick, but not to worrisome levels, and he’s allowed one run or zero in three of his last four starts.

We’re not about to convince you that Paxton is a rest-of-season answer, necessarily, but he does get a friendly matchup against the Reds in his next turn. Cincinnati has been near the bottom of MLB in average (.218) and OPS (.658) all year while also ranking near the top in team strikeouts. There’s a decent chance Paxton is headed for his sixth win.

Michael Kopech, SP/RP, Chicago White Sox (30%)

This will simply serve as your periodic reminder that A) even the worst MLB teams will generate plenty of save opportunities, B) Kopech is the unchallenged closer for the White Sox and C) he has triple-digit heat and an exceptional K-rate (31.5%). Kopech should be scooped up in every mixed league in which he’s currently unattached.

Jalen Beeks, SP/RP, Colorado Rockies (11%)

If you find yourself chasing saves, Beeks should definitely be on your fantasy radar. He’s earned a save in four of his last five appearances for the Rockies while maintaining respectable ratios (2.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP). Beeks doesn’t actually have the most recent save for Colorado — that went to Tyler Kinley on Tuesday — but the lefty has been the steadiest option in this team’s bullpen. Opponents are hitting just .183 against him over 20.1 innings to this point. Add wherever you require RP assistance.

Luke Raley, 1B/OF, Seattle Mariners (11%)

Raley came out of the gates a bit sluggish this season, but he’s been scorching hot in recent days. Over his last nine games, he’s gone 11-for-29 with three homers, eight RBI and two steals. Let’s remember that he went 19/14 last year for the Rays in 406 plate appearances, establishing himself as a multi-category contributor with eligibility at a position not known for speed. Raley will generally sit against LHPs, but that’s an inconvenience that’s easy enough to manage in daily transaction leagues.

Brenton Doyle, OF, Colorado Rockies (49%)

Wow, congrats to Doyle on what must be his 10th or 12th appearance in a waiver wire column already this season. He’s on track to break Mallex Smith’s longstanding record.

Doyle is having a terrific power/speed season (5/8) while hitting for average (.281) and playing his home games in the best possible environment. He established his 20/20 credentials in the minors, so we know his fantasy appeal is legit. Here’s a sample of his pop:

Someday, we expect he will be rostered at an appropriate level, but clearly, that day has not yet arrived. It's wild that he's still eligible for this feature.

Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays (44%)

Caminero is doing exactly what you’d expect an elite prospect to do at Triple-A, slashing .316/.385/.582 with seven homers in 24 games. When he hits ‘em, he generally leaves no doubt:

On Tuesday, Caminero drew the start at second base, which obviously gives him an additional path to playing time at the big league level. He’s probably as ready as he needs to be, so it’s past time to stash him ahead of the eventual call-up.