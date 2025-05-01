Fan falls over outfield wall during Pirates-Cubs matchup at PNC Park, taken off field on stretcher

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Dansby Swanson #7 and Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs look on after a fan fell from the stands during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 30, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

A fan at PNC Park fell over the outfield wall and onto the track on Wednesday night during the Pittsburgh Pirates’ matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In the seventh inning of the contest, a man in the right field section at PNC Park suddenly was seen falling headfirst over the outfield wall and crashing down onto the dirt during the middle of a play. The person appeared to jump up before flipping multiple times on his way down about 21 feet to the warning track.

The fan remained down motionless for several minutes a players and officials what had happened. The incident came right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double, which put the Pirates up 4-3 at the time. After being tended to for about five minutes, the fan was eventually loaded up onto a stretcher and taken off of the field and to a local hospital. Details about his condition are not yet known. He was seen with blood on his face as he left the field.

The game resumed after about a 10 minute delay. Players on both teams were visibly shaken up during the incident. A second person jumped down onto the field in what appeared to be an effort to help the fan who fell, too.

The Pirates held on to grab the one-run win once the game got going again.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.