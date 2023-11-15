F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in the US without cable, full schedule and more

FILE - George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 5, 2022. As the sport grows in popularity, race weekends are transforming into mini music festivals with A-list talent performing after the day's event. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher/AP)

F1 fans, start your engines, it's time for one of the most exciting Grand Prix's of the 2023 F1 season. Formula 1 hits the Las Vegas Strip this weekend for the very first Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. The inaugural Vegas Grand Prix will be held at the newly constructed Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit. Headed into the weekend, odds are favoring — surprise, surprise — Team Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who also sits firmly in the first place position of driver standings heading into the penultimate Grand Prix of the year.

Whether you've already got some miles on you as a Formula 1 fan, or this weekend's very first Las Vegas Grand Prix race will be your first time tuning into the track, watching or streaming this wildly popular international sport from the US can be a challenge. If you don't want to have to race to find the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch F1 races this weekend:

How to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Date: November 16-19

Grand Prix start time: Sunday, 12:55 a.m.

Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, F1 TV Pro

What channel is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on?

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+ and F1 TV Pro. The practices, qualifying race and pre-race show will air across ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU and F1 TV Pro.

So for cord cutters who want to watch F1 racing, including this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, we recommend a live TV streaming service such as Hulu’s live TV bundle, which includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you're only interested in watching F1 racing and don't care about the ability to watch other sports, an F1 TV Pro subscription is a simple way to stream every race, practice and qualifier.

Las Vegas Grand Prix TV schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday12:30 a.m.-1 a.m.: Opening Ceremony (ESPN2)11:25 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Friday2:25 a.m.-3:30 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)11:25 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPNU, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday2:55 a.m.-4 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)11:30 p.m.-12:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday12:55 a.m. - 3 a.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

How to watch F1 in the USA without cable:

How to stream F1 for free from the US

Don't want to deal with racing to find F1 coverage across ESPN platforms every Grand Prix? We've got a hack for you. Residents of Luxembourg or Austria are able to watch free F1 live streams of every Grand Prix in 2023 on the free-to-air ServusTV and ORF. If you don't live in either of those countries, you can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the F1 race this weekend without a cable package, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Other ways to watch the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix without cable:

Las Vegas Grand Prix odds

It'll come as no surprise to F1 fans that Max Verstappen remains the favorite to win heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix. For more on this weekend's F1 odds, check out Yahoo Sports' coverage.

Best odds to win• Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT -300• Lando Norris, McLaren-Mercedes +800• Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +1600• Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT +1600• Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari +1600