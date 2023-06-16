F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Schedule, session results, how to watch, TV channel, best bets, weather forecast and more

Formula One: 2022 Montreal Grand Prix Jun 18, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of The Netherlands races in the senna turns during the qualifying session at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports - 18575091

F1 makes its second trip to North America for the 2023 season this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. While both Red Bull cars – especially two-time defending champion Max Verstappen – have shown imperious pace this season, Mercedes' recent upgrades have made the Silver Arrows more formidable and the infamous Montreal weather could set the stage for competitive racing.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix:

Canadian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday1:25 - 2:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV Pro)4:55 - 6 p.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday12:25 - 1:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV Pro)3:55 - 5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday12:30 - 1:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN app)1:55 - 4 p.m.: Canadian Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV Pro)1:55 - 4 p.m.:The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett (ESPN2, ESPN app)

Canadian Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Montreal), 2.17-mile, 14-turn road courseRace length: 70 laps for 190 milesLap record: 1:13.078 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 2019)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)Last year's winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariNyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Top drivers and best bets for the Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (-275), who won last year's Canadian Grand Prix from pole en route to his second straight championship, once again enters the weekend as the overwhelming favorite with a negative moneyline at BetMGM. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate enters the weekend at 5-to-1 after finishing last in 2022 due to a gearbox issue. Lewis Hamilton (+800), who has won seven times on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is the only other driver that enters the weekend with better than 10-to-1 odds.

Best odds to winMax Verstappen -275Sergio Perez +500Lewis Hamilton +800

Earlier in the week, Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote on some attractive prop bets for the weekend. Bromberg likes Lando Norris to finish in the points (-140), citing the McLaren driver's strong qualifying effort two weeks ago in Spain. Bromberg is also bullish on Alpine's Esteban Ocon to finish ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly (-125), something he's done in the past two races.

Weather for the Canadian Grand Prix

It wouldn't be a Canadian Grand Prix weekend without at least the threat of rain. The forecast calls for precipitation Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low 70s. It should be significantly cooler on race day with cloud cover and a 55% chance of rain. Mixed conditions can be the great equalizer, as some areas of the track get more slippery than others and teams weigh how much lap time can be saved on grooved tires vs. slicks.

On the other hand, the two known masters of the rain in Verstappen and Hamilton also enter with the best equipment and would appear likely to start at the front of the grid.