Ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup reportedly signing 1-year, $3 million deal with Raiders

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is headed to Las Vegas.

Gallup and the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gallup has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. While he had one 1,100-yard season in his second campaign, Gallup has not surpassed 450 yards in a single season in his last three years. He had a career-low 418 yards and two touchdowns on 34 catches last season with the Cowboys while helping them to a 12-5 season and to their third straight postseason appearance.

After signing him to a five-year, $57.5 million deal in 2022, the Cowboys then released Gallup earlier this spring and designated him as a post-June 1 cut. The move for Dallas opened up about $9.5 million in cap space this season, but he will count against the cap in 2025, per ESPN.

So Gallup will now get a chance to start over in Las Vegas, who appear to be heading toward a season with Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback. Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the team last month. O'Connell went 5-5 as a starter last season after he replaced the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Gallup will join a receiving room with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, among others, and rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who they took in the first round of the NFL Draft last week.

The Raiders went 8-9 last season, and missed the playoff for the second straight season. They’ve not won a playoff game since the 2002 campaign, when they fell in the Super Bowl, and the franchise has only been to the postseason once since relocating to Nevada.