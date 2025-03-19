Ex-Augusta National employee gets 1 year in prison for theft of Arnold Palmer green jacket, Masters memorabilia

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: A detailed photograph of a member's Green Jacket badge during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

A former employee of Augusta National Golf Club employee was sentenced to a year in prison after admitting to stealing millions of dollars in Masters tournament memorabilia, including an Arnold Palmer green jacket, according to the Associated Press.

Richard Globensky, 39, will also have to pay more than $3 million in restitution and face one year of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of transporting stolen goods across state lines. Federal prosecutors reportedly requested 16 months in prison, while the defense called for probation.

Appearing in federal court in Chicago on Wednesday, Globensky reportedly apologized before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman ahead of the sentence:

"I deeply regret the decision that led me to this moment," he said, his voice breaking. "I have taken full responsibility for my actions and remain committed to doing everything in my power to make amends."

Under the scheme as outlined by authorities, Globensky would take photos of items from the warehouse where he had worked since 2007, sneak them out and take them to an offsite storage facility, after which a Florida-based memorabilia broker would sell the items via online auctions.

The stolen items reportedly included green jackets won by Palmer, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as well as historic memorabilia such as tickets to Masters tournaments in the 1930s, plus T-shirts, mugs and chairs.

The thefts reportedly occurred from 2009 to 2022. Palmer's jacket was recovered in 2022 as part of an FBI sting operation.

Assistant U.S. attorney Brian Hayes reportedly noted Globesnky cooperated in the ongoing investigation, providing text messages with a third party and preemptively selling his house to help pay his restitution.

Augusta National released a statement criticizing its former employee:

"We were severely disappointed to learn several years ago that a former Augusta National employee betrayed that principle, and our trust, by stealing from the Club, Tournament and even a number of legends whose accomplishments at the Masters and in the game of golf are revered by all," Augusta National said in the letter. "In short, the employee made significant personal gain with no regard for the impact his selfishness would have on the Club, players, the Tournament, and his fellow employees."

Augusta National is famously protective of its green jackets, even among its law-abiding members. Only two of the jackets won by Masters champions are allowed outside the grounds with the club's permission, belonging to Gary Player and Henry Picard, and the club's parent company has previously sued to prevent the auction of a champion's jacket.