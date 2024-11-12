Everything you need to know about 'Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands' which premieres this week

When we think of boy bands, acts like the Backstreet Boys, and *NSYNC typically come to mind, but the new documentary film Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands is a look at the history of boy bands going all the way back to bands like The Beatles and The Jackson 5, who laid the foundation for the groups who followed in their footsteps. Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands, which premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, includes interviews not just with the musicians who helped make these bands popular, but with their managers, producers, and pop star peers, too. The film explores the evolution of the boy band as a music genre, as well as the harsh realities and backlash that comes with global notoriety.

From the early days of pop music to the modern era of K-pop, hip-hop, and more, Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands includes interviews with everyone from Donny Osmond to Lance Bass to Nick Lachey and many more. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands.

When does Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands premiere?

Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands premieres on Tuesday, November 12.

Where is Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands available to stream?

Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands is available to watch on Paramount+. You can subscribe to Paramount+ with a standalone subscription, or add it to your existing Prime Video plan starting at $7.99 per month.

Who is in Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands?

The documentary features firsthand interviews with pop stars like the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass, New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg, Donny Osmond, Hanson, Michael Bivins of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, Seventeen's Hoshi and Vernon, and many more. The film was directed by Tamra Davis, who is known for the more than 150 music videos she directed for bands like NKOTB, Sonic Youth, and the Beastie Boys.

Watch the Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands trailer:

Before tuning in to Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands, check out the official trailer here:

