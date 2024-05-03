'Everybody's in LA' live on Netflix: How to watch the new John Mulaney series tonight

Netflix is a Joke Fest has begun, and you know what that means: Everybody's in LA! And that includes comedian John Mulaney. Mulaney's adding a new, live special to his roster on Netflix — which already includes John Mulaney: New In Town (2012), John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid (2015), Oh, Hello On Broadway (2017), John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (2018), John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (2019) and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA is a "comically unconventional show" that will stream live on Netflix, featuring Mulaney and his friends exploring the city while it's crawling with comedians in town for the festival. Mulaney will also perform his own stand up set live at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the show. The first installment of Everybody's in LA premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix. The following five episodes will stream live every night from May 6 - 10 at the same time.

Are you ready to watch John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA tonight? Here's everything you need to know about the live Netflix event.

When does the new John Mulaney series come out?

John Mulaney's new Netflix special will premiere live this Friday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

What time do new episodes of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA come out?

The six-episode series will premiere, Friday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The following five episodes will stream nightly from nightly from May 6 - 10 at the same time.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA streaming:

What is John Mulaney Presents:Everybody’s in LA about?

Netflix describes its latest live event as a “comically unconventional show,” featuring special guests and field pieces shot in LA. The show centers around John Mulaney exploring Los Angeles during the Netflix is a Joke Fest, a time when the city is crawling with comedians, hence the title. Apart from that, Mulaney has kept many of the details of his six-episode live series under wraps. So we’ll just have to tune in live to see what happens.

Who will be onJohn Mulaney Presents:Everybody’s in LA?

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA. Six nights. All these people. And more.



Live on @netflix starting Friday, May 3rd at 7pm PT / 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/MOCrDSrE5l — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 30, 2024

While we don't have the complete list of guests appearing on John Mulaney's new Netflix special, we do know that the show will be "featuring people equal to, but not necessarily" David Letterman, Nate Bargatze, Jerry Seinfeld, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Mae Martin, Earthquake, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, Stavros Halkias, Sarah Silverman, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, Bill Hader, Luenell, Hannah Gadsby and Cedric the Entertainer will be making appearances.

Other non-famous comedian guests appearing on the show include seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Citizens for L.A. Wildlife representative Tony Tucci, hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor, lawyer Marcia Clark, director John Carpenter, journalist Zoey Tur, actress Cassandra Peterson and Dr. Emily Lindsey, the assistant curator and excavation site director of the La Brea Tarpits and Museum.

What is Netflix is a Joke Fest?

The Netflix is a Joke festival draws comedians from all over the world to the city of Los Angeles for 11 days of laughter. This year, the festival features over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches and more, held at iconic LA venues like the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, the Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern, plus historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

This year's lineup of comedians includes Ali Wong, Atsuko Okatsuka, Beth Stelling, Bill Burr, Brett Goldstein, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Fortune Feimster, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Joel Kim Booster, John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Katherine Ryan, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Leslie Jones, Mae Martin, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Mike Birbiglia, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Tom Brady, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Robinson, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Wanda Sykes and more.