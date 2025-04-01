Eagles star Lane Johnson after tush push ban proposal gets tabled: 'Hate us cause they ain't us'

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a touchdown run against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The tush push is safe ... for now. NFL owners agreed Tuesday to table a proposal that could have banned the play from the league. While the NFL could revisit the issue down the road, at least one Philadelphia Eagles player took the news as a reason to talk some smack on social media.

That would be star offensive lineman Lane Thomas, who implied the league was jealous of the Eagles' success with the tush push. Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, said other teams were upset about the play because "they ain't us."

Hate us cause they ain't us! 🗣 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 1, 2025

The Eagles are responsible for creating the play. While a number of teams have adopted it over the years, Philadelphia still runs it the best. The team's offensive line, combined with Jalen Hurts' immense leg strength, make the play "unstoppable," as one NFL head coach described it.

The Eagles also tweeted about the development. The team didn't talk smack like Johnson, but let fans know the tush push was sticking around.

🍑🫷 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 1, 2025

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is among the most vocal supporters of the play, as you might expect. Prior to Tuesday's expected vote, Sirianni called out former Eagles coaches by name, saying their teams should support keeping the tush push in the NFL.

That will be the case for now. NFL owners did not vote on the tush push proposal Tuesday, instead tabling the discussion for now. On both Monday and Tuesday, a number of NFL coaches and executives weighed in on the proposal, offering strong opinions for and against the tush push.

It's unclear when the league will discuss the proposal again. The NFL also holds meetings in May, and could revive the proposal during those meetings. If things remain contentious, the league could also push the proposal farther down the road, potentially to next offseason.

Until then, Johnson — and the rest of the Eagles — are free to celebrate as much as they like.