Eagles bring back former Jets GM Joe Douglas in senior scouting role: Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: General manager Joe Douglas of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he previously spent three years.

Douglas, 48, will reportedly take a senior scouting role with the Eagles, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. During his prior stint with the team, Douglas was the vice president of player personnel.

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII during Douglas' three years with the organization. Working alongside general manager Howie Roseman, Philadelphia added few impact players through the draft but tight end Dallas Goedert, edge rusher Josh Sweat, cornerback Avonte Maddox and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata were key contributors. The team found more success in free agency with receiver Alshon Jeffery, defensive end Chris Long and running back LaGarrette Blount.

Philadelphia lost its senior directors of scouting and college scouting to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, in addition to their national scout leaving for the Denver Broncos, McLane reports. Douglas will presumably take one of those roles.

Douglas left to become the Jets GM in 2019 and lasted five years before being fired late last season. During his tenure, the Jets compiled a 30-64 record, never winning more than seven games in a season, with head coaches Adam Gase and Robert Saleh.

Difficulties with finding a quarterback contributed to Douglas' shortcomings in New York. Drafting Zach Wilson in the first round (No. 2 overall) in 2021 failed to produce a franchise QB and trading for Aaron Rodgers didn't result in much over the past two seasons. However, the Jets also drafted cornerback Sauce Gardner, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, who have been impactful.

Before joining the Eagles' front office, Douglas began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, working 14 years in the personnel department. He then spent one season with the Chicago Bears as director of college scouting.