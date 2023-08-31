Dolphins reportedly ink FB Alec Ingold to 3-year, $17.2 million extension but table Tagovailoa and Wilkins negotiations

Alec Ingold Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) walks off the field during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct.16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez) (Alex Menendez/AP)

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold will remain with the team through 2026 after the two sides reportedly agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $17.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ingold's $5.73 million average annual salary would make him the highest-paid fullback in the league, ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and the Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Ricard.

It's not often you see fullbacks get big extensions, but the 27-year-old Ingold played an important role for the Dolphins as a pass-blocker in Mike McDaniel's offense. He played in all 17 games for Miami and tallied 21 touches for 113 yards and two scores (one receiving and one rushing). Ingold signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 after three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tagovailoa, Wilkins extensions will wait

While Ingold inked a new deal, the Dolphins tabled contract extension negotiations with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. General manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday that negotiations would "distract" both sides in 2023.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option in March, which gave both sides an extra year to find common ground on a new long-term deal. It also gives the Dolphins more time to determine if Tagovailoa is worth a big-money contract.

Wilkins, meanwhile, is in the final year of his rookie deal after the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option this past offseason. Wilkins tallied eight sacks over the past two seasons with 20 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for a loss.