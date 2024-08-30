Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel signs extension to stay with Miami through 2028: report

Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

After two successful years, Mike McDaniel is staying in Miami.

The Miami Dolphins head coach has reportedly signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the Dolphins through the 2028 season, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Conditions of the deal have not been reported.

McDaniel joined the Miami Dolphins as head coach in 2022, signing a four-year contract with an undisclosed salary. Since then, the young coach has led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2001. (In both years, Miami lost in the Wild Card round.)

Under McDaniel, who was a former offensive coordinator and run coordinator, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the league in 2023. McDaniel has also had strong success with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Tagovailoa has praised McDaniel for his approach and his ability to bring out the best in him. Tagovailoa just signed a long-term deal of his own, agreeing to a four-year, $214.4 million contract in July.

Per Darlington, McDaniel has a solid sense of cohesion with general manager Chris Grier and CEO Tom Garfinkel, as well as senior VP of football and business administration Brandon Shore — creating a sense of franchise unity that Dolphins owner Steve Ross is particularly pleased with.

With the extension set, the 41-year-old coach will now turn his attention towards the 2024 season, where the Dolphins will attempt to make the playoffs again and hopefully nab its first postseason win since 2000.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!