Dolphins edge rusher Shaquil Barrett announces surprise retirement from the NFL

NFL: JUL 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp TAMPA, FL - JUL 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaq Barrett (7) goes thru a drill during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 26, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett dropped some bombshell news on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, informing the team that he is retiring to spend more time with his family. The surprising development was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barrett, 31, explained his decision on social media.

"It's time for me to hang it up," Barrett posted. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize [their] dreams and catch 'em."

"[I know] to some it'll be a surprise," he added. "But I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear than it is now."

Barrett signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. In his five seasons with the Bucs, he played on four playoff teams and won a Super Bowl championship in Tampa Bay's home stadium.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.